Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $177.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.50.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,755,000 after buying an additional 88,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

