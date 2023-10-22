Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,021 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JUST traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

