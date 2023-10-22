Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

