Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. 106,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.