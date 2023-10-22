Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,625 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,283,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 448,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,875. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

