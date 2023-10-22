Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.09 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,797 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. 3,405,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,833. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.