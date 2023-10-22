Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 3,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.