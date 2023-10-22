Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,556. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.