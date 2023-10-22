Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,238,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 242,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

