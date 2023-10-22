Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,879 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

