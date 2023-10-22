Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $896,000 in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS DIHP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 366,703 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

