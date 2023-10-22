Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150,664 Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2023

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFLFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMFL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 951.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 154,210 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IMFL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

