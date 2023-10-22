Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 248,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,772. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

