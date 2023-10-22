Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,812. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

