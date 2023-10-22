Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,517,730,000.

Shares of USXF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $683.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

