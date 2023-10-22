Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after buying an additional 308,709 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after buying an additional 266,474 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,205,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 311,575 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1849 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

