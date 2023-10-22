Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -221.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

NYSE MDV opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

