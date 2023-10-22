Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -221.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE MDV opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv Industrial
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.