Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $61,621.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 997,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,933,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.