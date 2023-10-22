Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.