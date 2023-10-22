Morgan Stanley Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

