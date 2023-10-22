Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

