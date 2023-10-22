Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,156 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $219,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

