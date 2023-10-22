Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $63,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

