Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 76 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

