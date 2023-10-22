Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $16.50 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

