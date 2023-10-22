Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is Cooperman Leon G’s Largest Position

Cooperman Leon G reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up 8.4% of Cooperman Leon G’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cooperman Leon G owned 4.57% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $154,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COOP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 503,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,486. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,900. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

View Our Latest Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.