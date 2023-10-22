Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Shares Down 12.7%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 1,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psilocybin products for treating mental health problems. The company primarily focuses on treating smoking cessation. Its lead product drug candidates include MYCO-001, MYCO-002, MYCO003, and MYCO-004.

