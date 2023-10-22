NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 78.97.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.