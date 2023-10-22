NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 78.97.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

