Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3,778.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,330 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.