Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.3 %

NDAQ stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.