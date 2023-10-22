Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. CME Group accounts for about 1.8% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.81. 1,277,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.94. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

