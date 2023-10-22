Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 921,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,000. Ford Motor accounts for 2.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

F traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 53,307,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,242,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

