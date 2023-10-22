Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,000. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.25. 936,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,649. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.43 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.26.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

