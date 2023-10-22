Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires Shares of 113,942 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,942 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,437,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,933. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

