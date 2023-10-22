Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,767 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.