Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires Shares of 42,482 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.2% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.57. The stock had a trading volume of 669,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,615. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.70 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.