Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires Shares of 77,663 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

