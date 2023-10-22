Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

