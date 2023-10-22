Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,496. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $419.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

