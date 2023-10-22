Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.