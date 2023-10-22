Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 396,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 863,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after buying an additional 816,219 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,272,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.9 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. 13,102,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.