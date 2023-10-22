Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after purchasing an additional 224,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.30. 1,593,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

