Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,097 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after buying an additional 72,904 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,677,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,039,000 after buying an additional 95,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $8.12 on Friday, reaching $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,010,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,453,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

