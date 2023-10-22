Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,810 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in American Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,268,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

