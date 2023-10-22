Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,453 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,459. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.