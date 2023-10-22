Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,460 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.76. 2,155,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

