Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.96. 2,729,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.27. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

