Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. 2,212,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,175. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.55 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.23.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

