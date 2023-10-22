Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $1.37 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,823,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

