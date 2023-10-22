Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $10.04 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,753 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 339,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 373,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 7,909,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

